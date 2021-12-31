Left Menu

Australia, North Korea, New Zealand welcome New Year 2022 with dazzling fireworks

Countries around the world have begun welcoming the New Year 2022. Various nations including Australia, North Korea and New Zealand have started embracing 2022 with new year celebrations.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 31-12-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 22:37 IST
Australia, North Korea, New Zealand welcome New Year 2022 with dazzling fireworks
A visual from New Year celebrations in Sydney.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Countries around the world have begun welcoming the New Year 2022. Various nations including Australia, North Korea and New Zealand have started embracing 2022 with new year celebrations. North Korea welcomed the New Year 2022 with a firework display near the Taedong River.

Australia welcomed the new year with spectacular fireworks at Sydney Harbour. New Zealand's Auckland became the first city in the world to welcome the new year.

Fireworks lit up the night sky in Auckland and beams over the SkyTower in Auckland Harbour Bridge marked the new year celebrations today. With the help of multi-coloured fireworks, millions of people enthusiastically ushered in 2022 in New Zealand. As the clock struck 12, there was an annual fireworks display from the Sky Tower.

As the time zones differ from country to country, every country enters the new year at different times. Auckland welcomed the new year 2022 at 4:25 pm IST. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021