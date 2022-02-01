Left Menu

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19 as the country sees a continuing rise in the Omicron variant and is also faced with trucker protests against coronavirus restrictions, reported CNN News.

ANI | Ottawa | Updated: 01-02-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 10:30 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19 as the country sees a continuing rise in the Omicron variant and is also faced with trucker protests against coronavirus restrictions, reported CNN News. Taking to Twitter, Trudeau said on Monday, "This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I'm feeling fine -- and I'll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted."

Notably, the Canadian Prime Minister is fully vaccinated and also received the boost dose. In addition to this, the Prime Minister said during an outdoor news conference that two of his three school-age children have also tested positive, reported the news channel.

Previously on Wednesday, Trudeau met in person with several members of his cabinet. He and his family are in isolation. The Trudeau family has been relocated to an undisclosed location as a precaution as protests continue in Ottawa by those opposing COVID-19 restrictions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia
3
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
4
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022