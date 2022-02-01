Extended Troika Plus meeting to be held in Kabul by Feb end: Russian envoy Kabulov

Russian special representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov on Tuesday said that the extended Troika Plus meeting will be held in Kabul this time by the end of February. As per TASS, Kaboluv added that the participating countries (Russia, the US, China, Pakistan) of the Troika Plus-extended on Afghanistan are now considering the date of the meeting in the Afghan capital Kabul, reported The Khaama Press.

"Currently, we are coordinating the date of the next round of talks with our partners in the extended Troika, which will be held in Kabul by the end of February," he said. Kabulov said his country is focusing the attention of the extended troika on the completion of the inter-Afghan peace process and the participation of the international community in the inclusive post-war rehabilitation of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has not commented on the issue yet, reported The Khaama Press. In November 2021, Islamabad had hosted a meeting of extended Troika to discuss the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the war-torn nation.

It has been nearly six months after the Taliban recaptured power in Afghanistan but they have not been recognized by any country yet. Taliban, who are desperate to seek international recognition, and have time and again been reminded that respect for women and human rights, establishing inclusive government, not allowing Afghanistan to become a safe haven of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community. (ANI)

