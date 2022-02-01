Left Menu

'Hysteria hyped up by Washington' over Ukraine: Kremlin Press Secretary

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov accused Washington of stoking 'hysteria' over the crisis on the Ukrainian border after US President Joe Biden on Monday said, "If the country chooses to walk away from diplomacy and attack Ukraine, Moscow will face swift and severe consequences".

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 01-02-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 15:42 IST
Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov accused Washington of stoking 'hysteria' over the crisis on the Ukrainian border after US President Joe Biden on Monday said, "If the country chooses to walk away from diplomacy and attack Ukraine, Moscow will face swift and severe consequences". "Hysteria hyped up by Washington is causing hysteria in Ukraine, almost to the point that people are packing their bags for the front. It's a fact," he added, reported CNN.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the Ukraine conflict was held on Monday with Norway chairing the Security Council. "To our dismay, American media have lately been publishing a very large amount of unverified, distorted and deliberately deceitful information about what's happening in Ukraine and around it," Peskov said Monday, reported the news channel.

Commenting on the sanctions on Russia, Peskov said that the recent threat of sanctions from the United Kingdom is "extremely worrying." Notably, Kyiv and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

