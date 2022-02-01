Left Menu

Indian consulate provides assistance to 21 fishermen arrested in S Lanka for alleged poaching

Officials of the Indian Consulate in Sri Lanka met and provided consular assistance to 21 fishermen from India who were arrested for allegedly poaching in the island country's territorial waters, the Indian High Commission said on Tuesday.

Indian consulate provides assistance to 21 fishermen arrested in S Lanka for alleged poaching
Officials of the Consulate General of India in Jaffna met 21 Indian fishermen. Image Credit: ANI
21 Indian fishermen in two Indian trawlers were arrested off Kovilan and Point Pedro Lighthouse within the Sri Lankan side of the international waters around midnight on January 31, Sri Lankan Navy said today. "Officials of @CGJaffna met the 21 #Indian fishermen and provided consular assistance including immediate relief materials, phone calls with relatives and other forms of assistance," India in Sri Lanka tweeted.

21 Indian fishermen in two Indian trawlers were arrested off Kovilan and Point Pedro Lighthouse within the Sri Lankan side of the international waters around midnight on January 31, Sri Lankan Navy said today. "Officials of @CGJaffna met the 21 #Indian fishermen and provided consular assistance including immediate relief materials, phone calls with relatives and other forms of assistance," India in Sri Lanka tweeted.

Necessary arrangements are being made to produce the Indian fishermen before relevant authorities, after directing them for Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19, said the Sri Lankan Navy. Previously on January 25, the Indian consulate in Sri Lanka had tweeted "Happy to learn that a court has ordered the release of 56 Indian fishermen."

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar in a tweet commended the work of High Commissioner Gopal Baglay and his team in securing the release of the fishermen. (ANI)

