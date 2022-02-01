Left Menu

Singapore remains deeply concerned about situation in Myanmar

Singapore on Tuesday said it remains deeply concerned about the situation in Myanmar and disappointed by the lack of progress in the implementation of the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus.

01-02-2022
Singapore remains deeply concerned about situation in Myanmar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore on Tuesday said it remains deeply concerned about the situation in Myanmar and disappointed by the lack of progress in the implementation of the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus. This comes as Myanmar reached the first anniversary of the military coup that saw the arrest of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her civilian government dissolved.

"We urge the Myanmar military authorities to swiftly and fully implement the Five-Point Consensus, including by facilitating the Special Envoy's visit to Myanmar to meet with all the parties concerned," Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement. "Singapore also calls for the release of all political detainees including U Win Myint, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and foreign detainees and for the Myanmar military authorities to avoid actions that would be inimical to eventual national reconciliation in Myanmar. Singapore remains committed to supporting ASEAN's efforts in alleviating the humanitarian situation in Myanmar," it added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday had said that he stands in "solidarity with the people", and for a return to an inclusive, democratic society. Guterres described the multiple crises which have resulted due to an intensification of violence, human rights violations, rising poverty and indifference to worsening humanitarian conditions by the military regime.

The Burmese military overthrew the democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint on February 1 last year, announcing a state of emergency, and imprisoning democratic leaders, while brutally suppressing street protests against the coup and imposition of martial law. Last Friday, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet reminded that around 12,000 remain arbitrarily detained for voicing their opposition, of which nearly 9,000 remain in custody, and at least 290 have died in detention, many likely tortured.

Armed clashes have grown in frequency and intensity throughout the country, while persecution against ethnic and religious minorities has grown, including against the Rohingya. Bachelet said it was time for an "urgent, renewed effort" to restore human rights and democracy, and ensure that perpetrators of "systemic human rights violations and abuses are held to account." (ANI)

