Pakistan: Protest held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against hours-long power load-shedding

Thousands of people gathered in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to protest against the hours-long electricity load-shedding and dereliction of duty by the staff of Peshawar Electric Supply Company at Gandheri area in Nowshera district. According to The News International, the members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) and activists of Jamiat Talaba Islam has staged a protest on Monday.

Thousands of protestors first stage a rally from Gandheri to Nowshera-Mardan road and then gathered outside the Pesco XEN office, according to the publication. The protestors blocked the road and chanted slogans against the government and the Pesco for unannounced electricity load-shedding in their area. They also criticised the Pesco high-ups and the staff for not performing their duties.

The protestors later met the XEN and gave him a charter of demands and asked him to provide an uninterrupted power supply to the area. The official assured the protestors that their problems would be resolved on a priority basis.

Earlier in January, hundreds of people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province held a rally in Peshawar against prolonged power suspensions and demanded repair of the damaged supply lines, according to a media report. Despite the commitment, officials of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) were reluctant to ensure a smooth power supply to his constituency (PK-72) and the people had to face prolonged power suspensions, Dawn has quoted the Member of the Provincial Assembly Faheem Khan, who led the protesters, as saying. (ANI)

