Paracetamol disappears from Pakistan's pharmacies as Dengue cases rise

Paracetamol is unavailable in many of Pakistan's pharmacies and is reportedly being sold in the black market, reported DAWN.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-02-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 10:03 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Paracetamol is unavailable in many of Pakistan's pharmacies and is reportedly being sold in the black market, reported DAWN. A Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) official attributed the shortage of Paracetamol, the most commonly prescribed medicine for COVID patients, to the rising number of dengue cases and the subsequent demand for the painkiller, reported the newspaper

Drap on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to 15 pharmaceutical companies for failing to manufacture, Paracetamol, despite having licences. Meanwhile, Pakistan is currently facing the fifth COVID wave and the number of active cases across the country has crossed the 100,000 mark.

Pakistan's national positivity rate is at 9.65 per cent and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) recorded 32 deaths across the country over the past 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

