Army Chief discusses bilateral defence cooperation with Australian counterpart

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane held a telephonic conversation with Lieutenant General Rick Burr, Chief of the Australian Army where they discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation.

In September 2021, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Minister of External Affairs, Dr S. Jaishankar, welcomed Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women, Senator Marise Payne, and Minister for Defence, Peter Dutton, to New Delhi for the first India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, MEA said in a statement. (ANI)

