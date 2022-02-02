Left Menu

At least 50 civilians killed by militiamen in northeast DR Congo

At least 50 people were killed by rebels of the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO) in a camp for displaced people in the northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Xinhua News Agency reported citing local sources.

At least 50 people were killed by rebels of the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO) in a camp for displaced people in the northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Xinhua News Agency reported citing local sources. Militiamen of the CODECO launched the attack late Tuesday against a site for displaced civilians in Bule village of the Djugu territory, in DRC's northeastern province of Ituri, killing at least 50 civilians, said the local sources.

An official of the Caritas Internationalis, an organization in charge of the site under attack, confirmed the tragedy, Xinhua reported. The official added that there are several bodies of the displaced found Wednesday morning. CODECO is an armed group structured around a religious sect in Ituri. The group is accused of being behind the violence that has been engulfing this gold-rich region since late 2017, after a 20-year lull, as per Xinhua. (ANI)

