5.5 magnitude quake hits Ohonua, Tonga

Nuku'alofa [Tonga], February 2 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 74 km ENE of Ohonua, Tonga at 10:26:33 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.79 km, was initially determined to be at 21.192 degrees south latitude and 174.2517 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

