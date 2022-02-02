Left Menu

Shringla holds talks with High Commissioner of Mauritius, discusses bilateral cooperation

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday held a productive discussion on enhancing bilateral cooperation and strengthening the uniquely warm relations between both countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 17:25 IST
Shringla holds talks with High Commissioner of Mauritius, discusses bilateral cooperation
Shringla holds talks with High Commissioner of Mauritius (Photo Credit: Twitter/Arindam Bagchi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday held a productive discussion on enhancing bilateral cooperation and strengthening the uniquely warm relations between both countries. Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that Mauritius is integral to our vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla welcomed High Commissioner of Mauritius Santi Bai Hanoomanjee. Had a productive discussion on enhancing bilateral cooperation & strengthening the uniquely warm relations between our countries. Mauritius is integral to our vision of SAGAR," Bagchi tweeted. Through SAGAR, India seeks to deepen economic and security cooperation with its maritime neighbours and assist in building their maritime security capabilities.

Further, India seeks to safeguard its national interests and ensure the Indian Ocean region become inclusive, collaborative and respect international law. In 2015, India unveiled its strategic vision for the Indian Ocean i.e. SAGAR. It is increasing recognition of the increasing importance of maritime security, maritime commons and cooperation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022