Shringla holds talks with High Commissioner of Mauritius, discusses bilateral cooperation

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday held a productive discussion on enhancing bilateral cooperation and strengthening the uniquely warm relations between both countries. Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that Mauritius is integral to our vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla welcomed High Commissioner of Mauritius Santi Bai Hanoomanjee. Had a productive discussion on enhancing bilateral cooperation & strengthening the uniquely warm relations between our countries. Mauritius is integral to our vision of SAGAR," Bagchi tweeted. Through SAGAR, India seeks to deepen economic and security cooperation with its maritime neighbours and assist in building their maritime security capabilities.

Further, India seeks to safeguard its national interests and ensure the Indian Ocean region become inclusive, collaborative and respect international law. In 2015, India unveiled its strategic vision for the Indian Ocean i.e. SAGAR. It is increasing recognition of the increasing importance of maritime security, maritime commons and cooperation. (ANI)

