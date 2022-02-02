Left Menu

Pakistan's energy sector circular debt rising by Rs 38 billion per month

Pakistan's energy sector circular debt flow is still soaring with an average growth of about Rs 38 billion per month recorded during the first six months (July-December) 2021-22.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-02-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 17:38 IST
Pakistan's energy sector circular debt rising by Rs 38 billion per month
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's energy sector circular debt flow is still soaring with an average growth of about Rs 38 billion per month recorded during the first six months (July-December) 2021-22. Total circular debt has reached Rs 2.476 trillion during the first six months of the current fiscal year as compared to Rs 2.303 trillion in the same period of 2020-21, with total growth of Rs 196 billion as compared to Rs 152 billion during July-December 2020-21, as noted by Business Recorder.

Circular debt is a persistent headache for the Pakistan government and sends an unpleasant message to the International Financial Institutions and local banks is a product of incompetence, unbridled theft, high losses, rampant corruption and other factors, according to Business Recorder. Power sectors' average Transmission and Distribution losses are 17 per cent against targets of 13.4 per cent.

However, Power Division is determined to bring circular debt down to Rs 1.880 trillion at the end of the current fiscal year. Unpaid subsidies have been reduced by Rs 8 billion during the first six months of the current fiscal year against a growth of Rs 77 billion in the same period last year. The volume of unbudgeted subsidy was Rs 17 billion during this period from negative Rs 5 billion in the same period last fiscal year, according to sources.

The Independent Power Procedure interest charges on delayed payments increased to 67 billion July-December 2021-22, against Rs42 billion in the comparable period of the year before, posting a growth of over 60 per cent. The amount of Distribution company (Disco) inefficiency was recorded at Rs 46 billion from Rs 8 billion during this period last year, showing an increase of 475 per cent, according to Business Recorder.

The sources maintained that Discos under-recoveries recorded at 66 billion during July-December 2021-22 as compared to negative 37 billion. However, prior year recovery has declined to Rs 8 billion from 99 billion, as noted by Business Recorder. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022