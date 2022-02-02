Left Menu

Pak: Mobile phone traders protest against heavy taxes

The traders selling mobile phones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kohat took to the streets on Tuesday against the imposition of heavy sales tax on both the imported and locally-manufactured handsets, local media reported.

ANI | Kohat | Updated: 02-02-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 18:21 IST
Pak: Mobile phone traders protest against heavy taxes
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The traders selling mobile phones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kohat took to the streets on Tuesday against the imposition of heavy sales tax on both the imported and locally-manufactured handsets, local media reported. Speaking at the rally held at the Shah Faisal Gate, president of Kohat mobile phone sellers' association Alif Noor and president of the main bazaar union Amir Khan said the overseas Pakistanis, who sent billions of dollars in remittances, had been asked to pay huge taxes on activation of their mobile phones in Pakistan, or have them blocked, Dawn reported.

They said taxes had been raised from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 on all kinds of phones sold locally. They said the mobile phone traders were already paying huge rents of their shops, and the new taxes would ruin their businesses. Speaking on the occasion, Shafiullah Jan, a local Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader, said the government was pushing the mobile phone traders against the wall.

Jan further stated that purchasing power of people had already eroded due to price hike, and the taxation on cell phones would badly affect the business community, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022