Taliban happy with previous Afghan government's media law

Taliban has said that it has no issues in following the mass media law enacted by the previous Afghan government. Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesman and deputy minister of Information and Culture, said the Taliban has studied the mass media law drafted under the previous government and have found no problem, according to Ariana News.

Mujahid made the remarks on Wednesday at a meeting in Kabul of the Committee to Protect Journalists and said that the Taliban did not see any flaws in the law. "We studied the previous media law, which did not have any flaws," Bilal Karimi, the Taliban's deputy spokesman, tweeted, quoting Mujahid.

Mujahid added that the IEA was seeking to revive the Media Violation Commission to prevent "misunderstandings" and to take action through the commission if any problems arose. "The Taliban's position is that it supports any sound criticism of the media, but the media should refrain from spreading rumours," Mujahid added.

Mujahid stated that the media conveys the voice of the nation to government officials, which is why the Taliban supports the media, as noted by Ariana News. (ANI)

