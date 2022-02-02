Left Menu

US talks with China about sending gas to Europe in case of Ukraine conflict: Reports

The United States and the European Union are in talks with China and other natural-gas importers in Asia about sending their fuel to Europe if a conflict erupts in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Washington [US], February 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States and the European Union are in talks with China and other natural-gas importers in Asia about sending their fuel to Europe if a conflict erupts in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

While the Biden administration's engagements with China about potential natural gas deliveries to Europe have been limited, US and EU officials are discussing possible options with several major importers in Asia, including Japan, South Korea, and India, the report said.

EU officials are discussing possible swaps of long-term gas contracts with Asian countries in case Russia reacts to additional sanctions over Ukraine by reducing gas flow to European consumers, the report added. (ANI/Sputnik)

