Myanmar logs 143 new COVID-19 case

Myanmar reported 143 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 536,536, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Wednesday

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 02-02-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 21:49 IST
Yangon [Myanmar], February 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 143 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 536,536, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Wednesday No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, the release said.An additional 141 patients have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 513,557 in the country.

According to the ministry's data, over 18.9 million people have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. According to the ministry's statement on Wednesday, the country confirmed 10 new locally transmitted Omicron cases, pushing the tally to 320 cases.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases in March 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

