Canada truckers protests continue over Covid-19 restrictions

Truckers protests against coronavirus restrictions continued in Canada's Ottawa on Wednesday, as heavy trucks and other vehicles clogged downtown and multiple investigations into criminal activity are underway.

ANI | Ottawa | Updated: 03-02-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 10:40 IST
Truckers protest in Ottawa (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
Truckers protests against coronavirus restrictions continued in Canada's Ottawa on Wednesday, as heavy trucks and other vehicles clogged downtown and multiple investigations into criminal activity are underway. Two people have been arrested so far for demonstration-related incidents and 13 active investigations are proceeding, the Ottawa Police Service said on Tuesday, reported CNN.

Notably, last week, thousands of truckers gathered in Ottawa to protest the COVID-19 restrictions. According to the police, there are fewer protestors in the nation's capital than over the weekend.

Legislators entering Canada's Parliament, residents and businesses can hear loud honking at all hours. The police in its statement said, "We want to be very clear, both for the current demonstrations and any planned demonstrations: Illegal activity will not be tolerated,"

Furthermore, some demonstrators have been threatening and harassing locals, officials said. Officials commented that reports of homophobic and racist behaviour have surfaced, as Ottawa has become a hotbed for protesters opposing the vaccine mandates, reported the news channel.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family were moved to a different location from their home in the capital city amid the trucker protest. (ANI)

