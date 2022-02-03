Left Menu

Pro-Khalistan elements in Canada spreading anti-India feelings: MoS for External Affairs

A small fringe group of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada is spreading anti-India feelings through its extremist statements and activities, said Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 15:49 IST
Pro-Khalistan elements in Canada spreading anti-India feelings: MoS for External Affairs
Minister for External Affairs for State V Muraleedharan (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A small fringe group of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada is spreading anti-India feelings through its extremist statements and activities, said Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday. "Government of India remains closely engaged with the Government of Canada to address our concerns relating to anti-India activities by the extremist elements. Both the governments have recognised the fundamental principle of respect for sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of India and Canada as the basis of bilateral relations.", he said.

He further stated that the Indian Government maintains close contacts with the Indian community in Canada, and its policy is to make continuous efforts to strengthen the bond with the community. "The vast majority of people of Indian origin in Canada share a warm emotional bond with India and have worked for the betterment of relations between India and Canada.", he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022