Russia confirms 155,768 new COVID-19 cases

Russia has confirmed 155,768 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 141,883 the day before, and 667 deaths, the federal response center said on Thursday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 03-02-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 16:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], February 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 155,768 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 141,883 the day before, and 667 deaths, the federal response center said on Thursday. "In total, 155,768 new cases were detected. In the past 24 hours, 667 people have died," the center said.

In addition, the response center said that 17,792 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, which shows a 3.4% increase when compared to the day before. In the same period, 53,724 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center. (ANI/Sputnik)

