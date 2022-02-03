Left Menu

Four soldiers killed in terrorist attacks on army camps in Pakistan

Four soldiers of the Pakistani army were killed after terrorist attacks on two military camps in Balochistan province, Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Thursday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-02-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 16:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Four soldiers of the Pakistani army were killed after terrorist attacks on two military camps in Balochistan province, Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Thursday. The incidents were the latest in a series of attacks in the northwestern province. This came a week after ten Pakistani soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack on a security checkpoint in the Kech district.

Rashid said that terrorists attempted to attack two military camps on Wednesday evening. One of the camps was located near the city of Naushki and another in the Panjgur district. In a video posted on Twitter, the Pakistani minister said both terrorist attacks were successfully repulsed by the Pakistani army adding that the military killed nine terrorists in Naushki and six more terrorists in Panjgur.

"Terrorists were driven back from both places... Several persons - from four to five persons - are surrounded [by the Pakistani army] in Panjgur. This is a great success the Pakistani army has achieved in the fight against terrorism," Rashid said in the video, as quoted by Xinhua news agency. The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attacks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

