Sikh community protests after news of removal of statue of legendary Hari Singh Nalwa surfaces

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-02-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 17:14 IST
Sikh community protests after news of removal of statue of legendary Hari Singh Nalwa surfaces
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The recent news of taking down of the statue of Hari Singh Nalwa by the local administration in Haripur district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has hit the sentimental and religious values of the Sikh community all over, reported Pakistan Today. Notably, the statue was erected in 2017 on the square named after the most successful general of the Sikh ruler of Punjab, Ranjit Singh.

Hari Singh Nalwa, who was the Commander-in-Chief of the Sikh Khalsa Army, played a major role in the establishment of Ranjit Singh's empire and its conquests. Furthermore, he has commanded or participated in at least twenty major and historic wars. The most important of these were the battles of Kasur, Sialkot, Attock, Multan, Kashmir, Peshawar and Jamrud in which Hari Singh Nalwa commanded and won, reported Pakistan Today.

While installing the statue, tall claims were made that religious tourism and tolerance were being promoted. However, what has been promoted today by demolishing the statue is still incomprehensible to the Sangat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

