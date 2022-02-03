Left Menu

Abducted Arunachal boy tortured with electric shocks: India takes up the matter with China

India has taken up the matter of torture committed by the People's Liberation Army on the Arunachal Pradesh boy Miram Taron who was abducted by PLA and was released after over a week.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 18:19 IST
Abducted Arunachal boy tortured with electric shocks: India takes up the matter with China
17-years-old Miram Taron. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has taken up the matter of torture committed by the People's Liberation Army on the Arunachal Pradesh boy Miram Taron who was abducted by PLA and was released after over a week. Miram Taron claims that he was beaten up and given electric shocks. Miram's father Opang Taron told a news channel that his son was mentally exhausted as the whole incident scared him.

The seventeen-year-old-youth, a resident of Jido village in Upper Siang District, went missing on January 18. Chinese PLA handed the boy to the Indian Army at Wacha Damai on January 27. "We have taken up the matter with the Chinese side. As regards other details, these issues are handled under military channels," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a weekly media briefing in response to queries concerning the youth from the border state.

India has also reacted to Chinese media reports which state that one of the officers involved in Galwan clash is a torchbearer of the Winter Olympics. India believes that Beijing has politicized Galwan clashes and has decided that its charge d'affaires in Beijing will not be attending the opening or closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics beginning on Thursday.

"It is indeed regrettable that the Chinese side has chosen to politicise an event like the Olympics. I wish to inform you that our charge d'affaires of the embassy of India in Beijing will not be attending the opening or closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympics," Bagchi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory

GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development L...

 India
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022