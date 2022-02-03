Left Menu

Pegasus row being probed by SC-appointed committee, seven MoUs during PM Modi's visit to Israel in public domain: MEA

Noting that the seven memoranda of understanding signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel in 2017 were in the public domain, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that Pegasus row was being probed a committee appointed by the Supreme Court and it had no information on the issue.

External Affairs Ministry's spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Noting that the seven memoranda of understanding signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel in 2017 were in the public domain, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that Pegasus row was being probed a committee appointed by the Supreme Court and it had no information on the issue. "The alleged matter that has been referred to is under investigation by a committee set up by the honourable Supreme Court. No information is available with the Ministry of External Affairs on this matter," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during the weekly media briefing.

He was answering queries related to the article in the New York Times that said that Pegasus spyware was part of an arms deal between India and Israel during PM Modi's visit to the country. "As regards Prime Minister's (Narendra Modi) visit Israel in 2017, seven memoranda of understanding was signed, the details of which are publicly available," Bagchi said. (ANI)

