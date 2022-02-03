Japan provide conducive atmosphere to foreign workers

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Japan maintains order and unity. This is made possible not only by the Japanese but foreigners who have integrated themselves into the local society. Known as "Essential Foreigners," they are indispensable partners of the natives. Mohamad Yusup works as a nurse at Kawakita General Hospital in Suginami, Tokyo, who moved to Japan from Jakarta, Indonesia.

Mohamad Yusup, Indonesian living in Tokyo, said, "I have gained a great amount of knowledge studying in Japan. When I move back to Indonesia, I hope to share what I've learned with the local nurses and hopefully bridge the two countries." Miki Tamura, Kawakita General Hospital, said, "He's able to accurately handle various situations and has a positive attitude towards studying nursing. He's also honest and gentle and is greatly trusted by patients."

"Even living in Japan, Yusup adheres to his religious teachings - be it the food or prayers. He studied the Japanese language and passed the national qualification exam, which was crucial to invite his family over. It was his strong wish to live with his family that motivated him to succeed. His job as a nurse has helped him gain trust and live with his loving family. Yusup is living a truly fulfilling life in Japan."

Nguyen Thi My Loan came to Japan from Vietnam at the end of 2008 to work for Mishow, a clothing manufacturer in Tokyo. Her main job is working on the sewing machine and iron clothes. Since coming to Japan, she has studied katakana, kanji, and hiragana every day, thinking about how she can improve on her own.

Nguyen Thi My Loan, Vietnamese, said, "When I first came to Japan, the language was very difficult, but I never gave up studying. Now I've gotten used to my job and I've adapted to life here." A truly wonderful surprise and reward; she has passed the second grade of a private Japanese examination.

Her hard work has paid off in the form of an honorable award. Hiroko Sudo, Mishow, said, "People who don't know the Japanese language work at this company, so she acts as an interpreter for other Vietnamese employees. She is young, but the Japanese employees trust her greatly."

The difference in the customs and lifestyle here was confusing for her at first, but her Japanese and Vietnamese friends have helped her keep on. Vietnamese Friend said, "She is a very pleasant, humorous, and enthusiastic person."

Nguyen Thi My Loan, Vietnamese, said, "Japan is full of valuable experiences, so I highly suggest coming here." Integrated foreigners who have overcome differences in tradition and lifestyle uphold Japanese society.

Japan will continue to accept and nurture these "Essential Foreigners." (ANI)

