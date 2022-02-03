Members of Tibetan community in Australia urge global community to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics over rights violations

Members of the Tibetan community in Australia staged a protest rally against the human rights situation inside Tibet while urging the International arena to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics. A large number of Tibetans gathered on January 31 from various cities and carried a rally titled 'Peace Walk for Tibet: City to City' from Newcastle to Sydney'. Sharon Claydon, MP of the Australian House of Representatives was among the attendees on the first day of the peace rally.

Condemning the rights abuses in Tibet, MP Claydon had said that opposing China through movements such as the one launched by the Tibetans in Australia was significant in making China accountable for its rights violations. "I will pay close attention and support to the movement," she added. The demonstrators displayed the Tibetan flag and Australian flag on each side and shouted slogans against the Winter Games in Beijing. Another protest is set to take place on February 4.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will take place in Beijing from February 4 to 20. The United States was among the first countries to announce its intention not to send any diplomatic representation to the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights issues in China.

This decision has been backed by other US allies, including the UK, Canada, and Australia. However, athletes from those respective nations' countries are still free to participate in the event. (ANI)

