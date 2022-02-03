Palaniswamy Subramanyan Karthigeyan concurrently accredited as next High Commissioner of India to Tonga

Palaniswamy Subramanyan Karthigeyan on Thursday was concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to Tonga.

"Palaniswamy Subramanyan Karthigeyan (IFS:2004), presently High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Fiji, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Kingdom of Tonga, with residence in Suva," read Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," MEA added. (ANI)

