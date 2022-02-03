Left Menu

Pakistan's FIA says Turkish-local firms' nexus led to last year's sugar crisis

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) inquiry, on Wednesday, unravelled the sugar crisis that had hit the country last year.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-02-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 21:45 IST
Pakistan's FIA says Turkish-local firms' nexus led to last year's sugar crisis
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) inquiry, on Wednesday, unravelled the sugar crisis that had hit the country last year. It has emerged that a Turkish firm, in connivance with a local firm, had used fake documents to receive the tender for the supply of sugar which ultimately resulted in its cancellation, as noted by Pakistan Today.

Last year in April, the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) had issued tenders. The Turkish firm, Gemini Group, succeeded in receiving the tender by offering the lowest bid (USD 447 per metric ton). The firm was to supply 50,000 metric tonnes of sugar but the Bank of Punjab's (BoP) documents submitted by the Group to the TCP as guarantee were fake.

According to the FIA officials, when the TCP learnt about the fake documents, it cancelled the tender and floated it for the second time which resulted in a colossal loss to the national exchequer. For the second time, the rate was fixed at USD 526 per metric ton.

However, the agency swung into action and arrested Muhammad Abbas, the local company representative, following the registration of a case against both the local as well as Turkish companies, according to Pakistan Today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory

GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development L...

 India
3
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022