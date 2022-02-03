Left Menu

Taliban arrest two more women activists in Kabul

The Taliban arrested two women activists in Kabul in last 24 hours, media reports said on Thursday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 03-02-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 22:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban arrested two women activists in Kabul in last 24 hours, media reports said on Thursday. This comes as women activists who were voicing for their rights in the capital city started disappearing in recent months.

Taking to Twitter, the UN Mission in Afghanistan sought information from the Taliban on the latest reported detentions by the Taliban. It also repeated calls for all 'disappeared' women activists and relatives to be released. "Urgent information sought from @moiafghanistan today by UNAMA on latest reported detentions over last 24 hrs by the Taliban of a further two women activists in Kabul. UN repeats its call for all 'disappeared' women activists and relatives to be released," the UN Mission said in a tweet.

Taman Zaryabi Paryani and Parawana Ibrahimkhel were abducted from their homes by the Taliban last month. The UN's top envoy in Afghanistan had asked the Taliban to probe the issue of missing Afghan women activists. The United Nations had earlier said it was concerned about the disappearance of Afghan rights activists. The UN mission had called on the Taliban to account for the whereabouts of the activists. (ANI)

