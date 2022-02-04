Left Menu

The Belgian authorities on January 27, 2022, on the eve of the international day for the protection of data privacy, sanctioned EU DisinfoLab and the executive of Saper Vedere for unlawful activity.

04-02-2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Belgium

The Belgian authorities on January 27, 2022, on the eve of the international day for the protection of data privacy, sanctioned EU DisinfoLab and the executive of Saper Vedere for unlawful activity. In 2018, an organization called EU DisinfoLab engaged in what South Asia Democratic Forum's (SADF) analysis considered to be the most important disinformation act in contemporary times, said ARCHumankind (Alliance to Renew Co-operation among Humankind) in a statement.

The analysis convinced both the French political establishment and the French press of the existence of a supposed, major Russian conspiracy - which DisinfoLab itself later admitted was false Within their sophisticated disinformation activities, EU DisinfoLab, working in tandem with Saper Vedere, engaged in the political profiling of French citizens.

ARCHumankind welcomed the Belgian authorities' decision; however, it regretted that this organization's activities continued unsanctioned for three and a half years. Furthermore, ARCHumankind said that this disinformation activity was only possible due to a large network of complicities and complicit actions and added that the network, and these actions, crucially, must also be scrutinized.

