Embassy of Afghanistan welcomes India's offer for enhancing English communication skills among Afghan cadets

Embassy of Afghanistan in Delhi has welcomed India's offer to enhance English communication skills for the recently graduated Afghan cadets in various military academies.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 14:50 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Embassy of Afghanistan in Delhi has welcomed India's offer to enhance English communication skills for the recently graduated Afghan cadets in various military academies. Embassy of Afghanistan in Delhi welcomes the Government of India's decision to offer a 12-month training program in Effective English Communication for Business and Office Purpose under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme program to 80 Afghan cadets who have recently graduated from various military academies in India.

The 80 young Afghan cadets who recently graduated from various military academies in India have been offered a 12-month training program in Effective English Communication for Business and office purposes under ITEC program by the Government of India. The program starts on February 7, the young cadets will be placed in three different institutes in India and will be provided with accommodation and a monthly allowance, according to Afghanistan's Embassy statement. Given the challenges and uncertainty facing these freshly graduated young cadets due to the prevailing situation back home, the Embassy of Afghanistan in India welcomes and applauses the generous move by the Indian government, as per the statement of Afghanistan's Embassy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

