New Zealand reports 209 new community cases of COVID-19

Wellington [New Zealand], February 4 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand recorded 209 new community cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. Among the new community infections, 99 are in the largest city Auckland, 51 in nearby Waikato, 21 in Northland, 15 in Bay of Plenty, 15 in the Lakes region, three in Hawke's Bay, four in Tairawhiti and one in the MidCentral region, according to the ministry.

In addition, 64 new cases were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.Nine patients are currently being treated in New Zealand hospitals, with one in the intensive care unit. The country has recorded 16,901 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 12,630 cases from the current community outbreak, said the ministry.

To date, about 94 per cent of the eligible people in New Zealand are fully vaccinated with at least two doses, the ministry said, adding that from Friday, 1 million people are now eligible for their booster dose after the interval was reduced from four to three months. The ministry urges everyone in New Zealand to abide by protocols as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is transmitting in the community. People are encouraged to wear masks, keep physical distance and use the contact tracing app.

On Thursday, New Zealand announced the border reopening plan. The border will reopen to vaccinated New Zealanders and other current eligible travelers from Australia at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 27 and to the same groups from the rest of the world on March 13. The government's five-step reconnecting plan will see all New Zealanders and key visa holders able to start to enter the country over the coming three months, assisting with the economic recovery and immediately addressing worker shortages, said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (ANI/Xinhua)

