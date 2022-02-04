Left Menu

Pakistan: Protest staged in Sindh against police failure to arrest Hindu trader's killers

Members of the Hindu community in Pakistan took out a procession in protest against the murder of a trader in the country's Sindh province, demanding immediate arrest of the killers.

04-02-2022
Pakistan: Protest staged in Sindh against police failure to arrest Hindu trader's killers
Members of the Hindu community in Pakistan took out a procession in protest against the murder of a trader in the country's Sindh province, demanding immediate arrest of the killers. A Hindu trader Satan Das was killed while his son was critically injured in an attack on January 31, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The protestors in the Larkana city on Thursday complained that three days had passed since the case was registered but police were still clueless about the killers. They said the incident and the subsequent police inaction had deepened a sense of insecurity and unrest among members of the Hindus community in Sindh, a land of Sufis where Hindus and Muslims lived side by side in peace and harmony for centuries.

The protestors added that some elements are bent on disturbing the peace in the province and called for immediate arrest of Satan Das' killers. The protesters started the procession from Dharamshala and marched on thoroughfares of the city before converging on the main gate of Jinnahbagh where they staged a sit-in. (ANI)

