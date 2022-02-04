Over 100 rights activists stage protest outside Chinese embassy in Tokyo

Left Menu

More than 100 human rights activists representing Japanese society held a demonstration outside the Chinese embassy in Tokyo on Friday morning.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 04-02-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 17:47 IST
Protesters attend a rally against the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games near the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
More than 100 human rights activists representing Japanese society held a demonstration outside the Chinese embassy in Tokyo on Friday morning. The protesters were joined by representatives from the Tibetan, Uyghur, South Mongolian, and Hong Kong diaspora based in Japan.

Gathering to mark the opening ceremony of the "Olympics" in Beijing the same day, the activists raised slogans denouncing the Beijing Winter Olympic Games and calling for respect for human rights in all parts of China, especially the ethnic minority areas of the country. The participants, who were peaceful throughout, also conducted a protest march through important parts of Tokyo later in the day, raising awareness about the severe human rights violations by China, and the plight of ethnic minorities in that country.

The main organizer of the event, a Japanese activist who refused to be named, urged everyone to cheer for their teams at the Winter Olympics, but to also shed a tear for the oppressed people inside China, whether ethnic minorities or those who have no voice there. The 2022 Winter Olympics will take place in Beijing from February 4 to 20. The US, UK and Canada are among countries that have declared a diplomatic boycott of the Games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

