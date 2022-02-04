Left Menu

China, Russia pledge to boost Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on China and Russia to view the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) from a strategic and long-term perspective.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.. Image Credit: ANI
The Chinese President made the remarks on Friday during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing. China and Russia on Friday said that they would make efforts to strengthen the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and continue increasing its role in shaping a polycentric world order.

"Russia and China aim to comprehensively strengthen the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and to further increase its role in shaping a polycentric world order, based on the universally adopted principles of international law, multilateralism, and equal, joint, indivisible, comprehensive and sustainable security," the joint statement, as quoted by the Kremlin website. Hailing the SCO's extraordinary course of development over the past 20 years, Xi said it has become an important constructive force in the international community, Xinhua news agency reported.

China is ready to work with Russia to enable the BRICS cooperation mechanism to play a bigger role in upholding multilateralism, strengthening anti-pandemic cooperation and promoting economic recovery, and make a greater contribution to global development while realising the development of the five BRICS countries, he said. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), also known as the Shanghai Pact, is a Eurasian political, economic, and security alliance. (ANI)

