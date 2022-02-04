Left Menu

Myanmar reports 319 new COVID-19 cases

The number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 537,223 in Myanmar with 319 new infections reported on Friday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

ANI | Naypyidaw | Updated: 04-02-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 20:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

According to official data, the death toll stood at 19,310 in the country. As of Friday, the total number of recovered patients has reached 513,779 and over 6.46 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases in March 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

