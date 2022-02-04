Left Menu

Oman delegation visits Southern Naval Command in Kochi

Dr Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al-Zaabi, Secretary-General, Ministry of Defence, Sultanate of Oman, along with a seven-member delegation, is on a two-day visit to Kochi from February 02-04, the Ministry of Defence informed on Friday.

Oman delegation visits Southern Naval Command. Image Credit: ANI
Dr Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al-Zaabi, Secretary-General, Ministry of Defence, Sultanate of Oman, along with a seven-member delegation, is on a two-day visit to Kochi from February 02-04, the Ministry of Defence informed on Friday. The delegation interacted with Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, AVSM, NM, Flag Officer Commanding - in - Chief, Southern Naval Command, at Headquarters Southern Naval Command on 03 Feb 22 and held discussions on various defence cooperation issues with the Indian team

The delegation also visited Cochin Shipyard Ltd, the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier- Vikrant, professional training schools viz Navigational & Direction School and Diving School. In addition, the delegation also interacted with the Staff Officers of Southern Naval Command on various professional subjects.

The delegation would be departing Kochi for Oman on Feb 04. Prior to arriving at Kochi, the delegation had visited New Delhi from January 31 to February 02 and attended the 11th meeting of the India-Oman Joint Military Cooperation Committee (JMCC), aimed at enhancing the defence cooperation between the two countries. (ANI)

