China unveils plans for 'winged rocket' 7,000 mph hypersonic plane

Plans for a hypersonic plane capable of flying between Beijing and New York in an hour have been unveiled by a Chinese company, New York Post reported citing media reports.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 04-02-2022 22:30 IST
  • China

Plans for a hypersonic plane capable of flying between Beijing and New York in an hour have been unveiled by a Chinese company, New York Post reported citing media reports. The "rocket with wings" is being designed to fly at an astonishing 7,000 miles per hour and tests are reportedly due to begin next year.

Scientists hope it will be ready to take to the air by 2024, according to NY Post. The futuristic plane is being developed by Space Transportation, which hopes to conduct a full point-to-point flight by the end of the decade, New York Post reported citing Space.com.

A video released by the company shows the plane detaching from the wing powered by rockets after take-off, before continuing to its destination. Meanwhile, the wing and boosters then land back on the launch pad.

Earlier, the Chinese media outlet Global Times reported that Beijing has conducted a test flight for a new engine that experts said could power China's future hypersonic aircraft and near-space plane. (ANI)

