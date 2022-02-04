Left Menu

Singapore reports 13,208 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 13,208 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, hitting a new record and bringing the total tally to 379,681.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 23:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, February 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 13,208 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, hitting a new record and bringing the total tally to 379,681. It is the first time for Singapore to report more than 10,000 new cases in a single day.

Of the new cases, 2,872 were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 10,336 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health. Among the PCR cases, 2,734 were local transmissions and 138 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 10,312 local transmissions and 24 imported cases respectively.

A total of 998 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 15 cases in intensive care units. Six more patients have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 866, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

