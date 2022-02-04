Reenat Sandhu appointed India's next ambassador to Netherlands
Reenat Sandhu, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed India's next Ambassador to the Netherlands.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 23:45 IST
She is a 1989 batch Indian Foreign Service Officer. An MEA release said she is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
(ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
