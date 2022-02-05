Left Menu

Chief of Canada's Ontario calls protests against COVID-19 restrictions 'occupation'

The premier of Canada's most populated province of Ontario, Doug Ford, called protests against COVID-19 restrictions in the Canadian capital the "occupation."

ANI | Ottawa | Updated: 05-02-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 13:51 IST
Chief of Canada's Ontario calls protests against COVID-19 restrictions 'occupation'
Truckers protest in Ottawa (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Ottawa [Canada], February 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The premier of Canada's most populated province of Ontario, Doug Ford, called protests against COVID-19 restrictions in the Canadian capital the "occupation." "Regarding Ottawa, the occupation, it is not a protest any more, it has become an occupation; it is only hurting families, it is ruining businesses, but these folks are supposed to be supporting..." Ford said during a Friday virtual conference with Canada's premiers.

Ford urged protesters to put an end to the rallies. Ontario is "so close to getting back to normal," the premier said when commenting on the situation with coronavirus restrictions. He added that rights for protests are guaranteed, but the "occupation" is "unacceptable."

"Any harassment or acts of hatred or acts of violence will have zero tolerance," Ford said. Large-scale protests against COVID-19 measures began in Ottawa on January 29. The demonstrators called for cancellation of all restrictions and vaccination. Police have launched several criminal investigations against protesters. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022