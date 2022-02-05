Over 50 protesters arrested during convoy Finland rally in Helsinki: Police

Helsinki [Finland], February 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Finnish police detained 55 protesters outside the country's parliament building in Helsinki demonstrating against COVID-19 restrictions and high fuel prices, the capital's police department said on Saturday. Inspired by the Canadian trucker protests that have brought Ottawa to a standstill, the Convoy Finland protesters practiced civil disobedience and public disruption.

"Police towed dozens of vehicles from the Mannerheimintie street and arrested 55 people. Two arrested are suspected of violent opposition to a police officer," the police said in a statement. Traffic in Helsinki was fully restored in the early hours of Saturday, according to the police.

In mid-January, the Finnish government announced an extension of COVID-19 restrictions by two weeks beyond their deadline at the end of January given elevated occupancy rates in hospitals. (ANI/Sputnik)

