Pak's trade union demands Imran govt to implement minimum wage for workers in KP

Pakistan's trade union have demanded the Imran Khan government to take stern action against the industries and organisations for not paying the minimum wage of Rs 21,000 to the workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as per the official notification.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-02-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 19:05 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's trade union have demanded the Imran Khan government to take stern action against the industries and organisations for not paying the minimum wage of Rs 21,000 to the workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as per the official notification. On Thursday, Muttahida Labour Federation (MLF) provincial president Mohammad Iqbal raised the issue while chairing a meeting of the federation held in the Premier Sugar Mills, Mardan, Dawn newspaper reported.

According to the publication, participants of the meeting discussed the problems being faced by them and shared their opinions for possible solutions. After the meeting, Iqbal told this scribe that it had become difficult for the workers and labourers to manage their expenses in view of the rising prices of essential commodities, Dawn reported.

He pointed out that it was an injustice with them to make conditional their facilities and privileges with the certificates of 2 per cent under the Workers Welfare Fund Ordinance and 5 per cent under the Workers Participation Act. Iqbal also said that it was the responsibility of the government to make the institutions abide by the rules in this regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

