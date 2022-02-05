Left Menu

Protest march held in Sydney against Beijing Winter Olympics

A peaceful protest march was held near Sydney on Saturday, highlighting the ongoing human rights abuses in China.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 05-02-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 19:45 IST
Protest march held in Sydney against Beijing Winter Olympics
Protest march held in Sydney highlighting rights abuses in China. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

A peaceful protest march was held near Sydney on Saturday, highlighting the ongoing human rights abuses in China. The march was conducted from Newcastle to Sydney as part of a demonstration against the Beijing Winter Olympics which opened on Friday.

The protestors raised several flags supporting the Free Tibet movement. The slogans on the banner read messages like "World, stand up with Tibet" and "Tibet will be free." This protest march comes as the Beijing Games was officially launched against a backdrop of Chinese government crimes against humanity targeting Uyghur Muslims and other Turkic communities.

Several governments have announced they would withhold sending high-level diplomatic representation to the Games in response to Beijing's ongoing abuses. Democracies including Britain, Australia, and Canada are among those to join a US-led diplomatic boycott of the Games, citing the human rights record of China. Earlier, the New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) said these Games--by which Beijing hopes to "sportswash" its abysmal rights record--reflect Xi Jinping's assault on human rights since coming to power: devastating independent civil society, erasing press freedom, expanding high-tech surveillance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022