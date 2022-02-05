Left Menu

Indonesia reports 33,729 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths

Indonesia on Saturday confirmed 33,729 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total tally to 4,480,423, the country's Health Ministry said.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 05-02-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 23:47 IST
Indonesia reports 33,729 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], February 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Saturday confirmed 33,729 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total tally to 4,480,423, the country's Health Ministry said. According to the ministry, the death toll from COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country rose by 44 to 144,497, while 10,471 more people recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,172,458.

As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programmes to curb the spread of the virus, more than 186.38 million people have received their first dose, while over 130.78 million have taken their second dose. Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations in January last year after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country, the government has administered over 322.60 million doses, including the third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India
2
Smaller planets more likely to host fractionally large moons: Study

Smaller planets more likely to host fractionally large moons: Study

 United States
3
NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
4
Researchers find new rotavirus vaccine to prevent a deadly diarrheal disease from birth

Researchers find new rotavirus vaccine to prevent a deadly diarrheal disease...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022