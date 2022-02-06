Left Menu

Pak's solidarity for Kashmir based on lies, fraud, says Human Rights Activist

Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, human rights activist and chairman of United Kashmir People's National Party, said that Pakistan's solidarity for Kashmir is based on lies and their policy is to fool people and the world.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-02-2022 10:19 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 10:19 IST
Pak's solidarity for Kashmir based on lies, fraud, says Human Rights Activist
Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, human rights activist and chairman of United Kashmir People's National Party. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, human rights activist and chairman of United Kashmir People's National Party, said that Pakistan's solidarity for Kashmir is based on lies and their policy is to fool people and the world. He also said that China Pakistan Economic Border (CPEC) is for benefit of China, and not for Pakistan Occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and others.

Mocking Pakistan he added that the begging bowl may not come empty because of China's trade and strategic needs. Kashmiri said "Pakistan always keeps on conspiring against Kashmir's administration. Pakistan has ended state subjects for Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan and appointed lent officers in Kashmir."

He criticized Pakistan for curtailing freedom of expression in Kashmir and said, "Pakistan has imposed act 74 on the people of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, that compromises their freedom of expression and it contains provisions that force people of Kashmir to become Pakistanis." He said that the solidarity for Kashmiris, which Pakistan marks on February 5, is a deception.

"Pakistan has forcefully occupied Kashmir and the nation has never thought of the welfare of the Kashmiri people. ", he added. He asked that if Pakistan is so much concerned about Kashmir, then why does it not ask their lent officers to leave and let the local authority function.

He blamed Pakistan and said that the nation plunders the natural resources of Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022