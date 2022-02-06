She was voice of the country ever since I can remember: Jaishankar on Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Terming it the "end of an era", External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and said that the Bharat Ratna awardee was the voice of the country ever since he can remember. "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji. She was the voice of the country ever since I can remember. This is truly the end of an era," Jaishankar said in a Tweet today.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away today at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that the singer has always wanted to see a strong and developed India. "I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," PM Modi tweeted.

"Lata Didi's songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India's growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India," he said in another tweet. Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages. In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour. (ANI)

