New York Times warns of tens of thousands of possible casualties in Ukrainian conflict

The New York Times reported on Sunday on up to 50,000 possible deaths among civilians in the event of a military escalation in Ukraine, citing US senior officials.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 12:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Washington [US], February 6 (ANI/Sputnik): The New York Times reported on Sunday on up to 50,000 possible deaths among civilians in the event of a military escalation in Ukraine, citing US senior officials. The conflict might also claim lives of up to 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers and up to 10,000 Russian military personnel, the officials reportedly said.

The hostilities might also result in one to five million refugees, and most of them will head to Poland, the officials added. On early hours of Saturday, news agency Bloomberg mistakenly published a headline about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and soon deleted it, admitting the mistake. Bloomberg stated that the cause was being investigated.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Bloomberg's false report demonstrates how dangerous the "aggressive statements" of the US and Western capitals are and that similar reports can lead to "irreparable consequences." (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

