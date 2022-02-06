Afghan professor in Kapisa province quits after being accused of blasphemy

A professor at Afghanistan's Kapisa province said he had to step down from his position after his fellow professors accused him of blasphemy. Alberoni University's Yaqub Yasna said that his fellow colleagues have accused him of blasphemy, The Khaama Press News Agency reported on Sunday.

The Khaama report said Yasna's colleagues who accused him of blasphemy are lecturers in the faculties of religious studies, agriculture, and education. The Alberoni University lecturer said that his colleagues and students accuse him of blasphemy but added that he has disrespected no religion.

The Alberoni University officials and Taliban are yet to comment on the issue. After the Taliban takeover of Kabul in August last year, some 229 university lecturers from the top three universities in Afghanistan left the country.

The Taliban officials have been called out by members of the international community over human rights issues at various world forums. (ANI)

