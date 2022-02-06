Left Menu

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister arrives in Delhi for three-day visit

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G. L. Peiris arrived in Delhi on Sunday for a three-day visit to India amid the ongoing economic crisis in the island nation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 16:42 IST
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister arrives in Delhi for three-day visit
Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister G L Peiris arrived in India on Sunday. (Photo Credit: MEA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G. L. Peiris arrived in Delhi on Sunday for a three-day visit to India amid the ongoing economic crisis in the island nation. Peiris is on a three-day visit to strengthen bilateral ties including in areas of trade and connectivity. He will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Prof. G. L. Peiris arrives in Delhi on an official visit," tweeted External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Jaishankar met Peiris in September last year in New York and held a comprehensive discussion on the close partnership between the two countries.

Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa had travelled to India in December last year. His trip focused on measures concerning the economic crisis faced by the island nation. Jaishankar had a virtual meeting with Sri Lankan Finance Minister on January 15 and conveyed that India has always stood with Sri Lanka and will continue to extend support.

The USD 400 million SAARC currency swap facility has been extended to Sri Lanka and the ACU settlement of $ 515.2 million has been deferred by two months. Another USD 500 million LOC for the purchase of fuel from India has also been extended. India delivered 100,000 Rapid Antigen Self Test Kits to Sri Lanka on Friday to assist it in the fight against COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022